Shopper stunned by item buried in bag of costume jewelry purchased at thrift store: ‘Someone out there is madly searching for [it]’

The find is a perfect example of how you can save thousands thrifting— literally.

Forget clothing and jewelry sales, you probably won’t find a better deal than at a thrift store. From pearl necklaces to nine-karat gold earrings to designer hoodies, Redditors are sharing unbelievable finds on the thread r/ThriftStoreHauls, and this next one is no different.

The Reddit poster shared that they picked up a bag of costume jewelry at their local thrift store and got the surprise of a lifetime inside — a gorgeous, gold ring with four rows of diamonds embedded.

Along with that and the bag of costume jewelry, some Reddit users were debating in the comments whether a watch from the bag was also a designer brand. No one was able to come to a definite conclusion, but if it is, then this bag of goodies is worth even more.

Even if the ring is the only valuable item, the original poster included a screenshot of the selling price, and it goes for $3,999.

“I think someone out there is madly searching for the ring that their spouse accidentally donated,” one user wrote in the comments.

Photo Credit: u/rrrr_reubs / Reddit

The find is the perfect example of how you can save thousands — literally — by thrifting. To be fair, this was a lucky find, but even the average shopper saves $1,700 a year by buying products secondhand. Plus, thrifting is just a fun way to find unique items, and on a budget no less.

Buying secondhand also helps to reduce the toll that consumerism takes on the planet.

The metal that jewelry is made out of can take decades to decompose in a landfill, so keeping it in circulation for as long as possible is a much better option. There are plenty of ways to clean or recycle your jewelry anyway, so there’s no use in throwing it out when you could give it away as a nice gift or make a profit off of it.

As far as this find goes, commenters on the post were thrilled to see such an amazing, affordable find.

One wrote, “Amazing find!” while another said, “Holy crap, score!!”

Another chimed in with, “That’s a nice looking ring.”

