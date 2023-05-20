Mom shares genius cleaning hack that uses a common household item to tackle almost any mess: ‘I did not know about this’

You may use shaving cream to protect your skin while shaving, but this common household product is one mom’s secret weapon when cleaning her home.

In a viral TikTok, Chantel Mila (@mama_mila_) shared all the surprising cleaning uses for shaving cream.

The scoop

Mila posted a video featuring three brilliant cleaning hacks with shaving cream that will make your most dreaded chores a breeze.

“Your new favorite cleaner is in your bathroom cabinet,” Mila wrote in the caption.

First, she recommends using shaving cream to clean mirrors. Dispense some shaving cream onto a washcloth and buff it onto your mirrors for a streak-free clean. For bathroom mirrors, this hack can also minimize fogging after a steamy shower.

But shaving cream isn’t just for bathroom cleaning. It works wonders on stainless steel appliances, too. Using a washcloth, you can buff shaving cream onto stainless steel appliances for a spotless clean that will keep fingerprints away for longer.

There is no rinsing required for both of these cleaning tricks. Just use circular motions to rub the shaving cream away.

Mila’s last shaving cream hack works as a gentle jewelry cleaner.

Apply a small amount to your fingers and scrub your necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Once they are completely covered in shaving cream, you can rinse each piece using water. All of your favorite accessories will look shiny and new.

How it’s helping

With these shaving cream hacks, you can replace unnecessary chemical cleaners cluttering your cabinets with just one nontoxic product.

Using separate products for glass, stainless steel, and jewelry cleaning contributes to a cluttered living space. Not to mention, expenses add up for these products. Shaving cream is a multi-use product that will help you clean your home and, of course, shave your body, too.

Spray glass and stainless steel cleaners often contain ingredients that can endanger your health. This alternative can protect you and your household.

The National Poison Control Center says all cleaning agents are potentially toxic. But using homemade glass and surface cleaners can reduce the risk of exposure to fragrances, dyes, and chemicals that can cause allergic reactions, eye damage, and respiratory hazards.

Minimizing chemical cleaners can also have environmental benefits. Many spray cleaning agents contain volatile organic compounds, chemical compounds that release pollutants into the air. Using safer cleaning alternatives like these shaving cream hacks can help create better air quality.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers in the comment section were impressed by this surprising cleaning hack.

“Wow, I did not know about this,” one user wrote.

Another TikToker said, “I’ve tried this, and it definitely works on mirrors in the bathroom.”

“This is fantastic,” another user added.

