Mom shares 'brilliant' hack to repurpose plastic lids from parmesan cheese containers: 'I hope you are saving those lids'

According to one organizing aficionado, those big containers of shakeable crumbled parm are worth their weight in, well, cheese — first as a delicious treat and then as an efficient storage container.

The scoop

Home organizer Allison (@everythinginplace) shared a video on her TikTok channel explaining how to give a second life to the container lids, even after all the cheese is gone.

"If you buy parmesan at Costco, I hope you are saving those lids, because they fit exactly on Mason jars," she says.

Demonstrating how the plastic lid screws neatly onto a smaller Mason jar, she explains that this new setup allows her to keep all sorts of items more easily within reach, from spices to more parmesan.

"I just find it so much more manageable in terms of space in our kitchen fridge," she says.

As a bonus, having holes in the lid makes it ideal for anything that needs to be sprinkled, whether it's salt or powdered laundry detergent.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's working

This hack isn't just limited to the parmesan containers from Costco. In fact, many sustainability advocates have shared how they repurpose lids, jars, and similar containers around the home. Many of them are manufactured with standard sizes and can be refitted to each other.

And when it comes to the myriad of ways that you can repurpose these components, the options are endless.

From storing mini travel first aid kits to making and storing homemade celery salt, organizing workbench tools, creating decor with dried flower petals, and more, you can find a new use for almost anything if you're crafty enough. DIY and organizing enthusiasts have posted ideas with old candle holders, spice jars, and even plastic pill bottles.

First and foremost, using these hacks keeps you from spending more money on travel and storage containers, getting the most bang for your buck on the original item.

Additionally, it helps extend the usable lifetime of these lids — almost all of which are plastic — and keep them from sitting in a landfill, where they break down over time into toxic microplastics that leach into waterways and soil.

What people are saying

Viewers were eager to try the hack for themselves.

"This is amazing!" one person enthused.

Another praised the idea, calling it "brilliant."

For more ideas on how to repurpose, upcycle, or recycle your otherwise disposable items, visit TCD's guide here.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.