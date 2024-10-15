Mom demonstrates brilliant way to repurpose plastic lids from Parmesan cheese containers: 'Do not throw out the lid'

"Now I need to start eating shaky cheese for the lids."

A mom and home chef took to TikTok to show that more than just the Parmesan in the container is worth the shake — the lids can be reused time and again.

The scoop

TikToker Valerie Skinner (@balancingval), who refers to herself as "Your Elder Millennial Mom Chef Friend," shared a hack to show how to repurpose the lids from your Parmesan cheese shakers.

"We go through a lot of shaky cheese in this house, and if you do too, you're gonna wanna learn this," Val says as she shakes a Parmesan cheese container.

She goes on to explain that when you're done with the container, you shouldn't throw out the lid. Instead, once you've recycled the bottom part of the container, keep the lid and wash it.

"The lids often fit standard mason jars, and they have holes that allow you to easily shake out dry ingredients like seasonings, sugar, or even craft supplies like glitter. It's a simple way to repurpose the lid and create a functional shaker jar!" reads the video's caption. A much longer list of items you can store and shake through the lid is listed just below.

How it's working

Repurposing product containers and employing hacks like this is a great way to save money. By making your own easy-to-use containers for all kinds of dry goods, you're saving yourself from buying a specialty product. It may also help organize your pantry so you don't forget about food and end up wasting it.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It's also a great way to avoid contributing to the enormous amount of waste wreaking havoc on the planet. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, households in the United States produce 292 million tons of trash annually. About 40 million tons of that waste is plastic, Statista reports, only around 5% of which gets recycled.

The rest ends up in landfills and oceans, where it takes hundreds of years to break down and create dangerous microplastics as it does. These minuscule pieces of plastic harm the health of ecosystems, wildlife, and humans.

So, repurposing even part of the container is a step in the right direction.

What people are saying

Other users were delighted by the home chef's hack.

"Omg genius," commented one.

"Brilliant," added another.

"WHAT!" a third exclaimed, "Now I need to start eating shaky cheese for the lids."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.