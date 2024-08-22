Homeowner shares creative hack to make use of your empty spice jars: 'Genius'

This trick could save you a nice chunk of change.

Here's a clever hack that turns your empty spice jars into versatile, eco-friendly containers. Instead of tossing those glass bottles in the recycling bin, why not give them a new life?

The scoop

This simple upcycling trick comes from a chic home influencer on TikTok. Here's how it works.

First, remove the labels from the empty spice jars by applying a natural goo-gone solution (a half cup of vegetable oil and a third cup of baking soda) and letting it sit for a couple of minutes. Wipe off the residue, reapplying if needed. Clean the jars with soap and a brush, then let them dry.

Influencer Dorai Home (@doraihome) explains, "What to do with your empty spice bottles... Reuse your empty spice jars for: toothpick or match holder, tiny vase, gut shots, herb garden, custom spice mixtures."

How it's helping

This hack is a win-win for your wallet and the planet. By repurposing these jars, you're saving money on new storage containers and reducing waste. A set of small glass jars can cost $10-$20, so this trick could save you a nice chunk of change.

Plus, you're giving new life to items that might otherwise end up in landfills. Reducing waste helps protect our oceans from pollution and keeps our communities cleaner. It's a small step that adds up to a big impact when we all pitch in.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users loved this eco-friendly hack, and many shared their own creative ideas.

"With the shaker part still on, they're great for propping herbs," one said.

Another wrote, "I give them to my son so he can play pretend kitchen."

"You can use for spreading seeds," suggested another commenter.

One said, "Sequins and glitter in the classroom for me!"

That prompted the OP to reply with, "Oh, genius!"

Others appreciated the money-saving aspect.

This simple trick shows how easy it can be to make choices that benefit both our wallets and the environment. By reimagining everyday items, we can cut down on waste and discover new uses for things we might have tossed.

So, next time you finish a jar of spices, give this hack a try. You might be surprised at how many uses you can find for these little glass containers. It's just one more way we can all pitch in to create a cleaner, greener future — and save a few bucks in the process.

