Homeowner distressed as negligent neighbor causes problems for entire block: 'The guy just shrugged it off'

Bamboo can create sustainable solutions, but it can also be harmful when it grows where it usually doesn't.

A Reddit user shared in r/invasivespecies that they didn't know how to approach their neighbor about their yard. The neighbor was letting bamboo run rampant, and it was creeping into the original poster's yard.

"Our neighbor behind us said he has the same problem and he tried to talk to the bamboo neighbor about the bamboo issue and the guy just shrugged it off," the OP said in their post. "Should I start a coalition with my neighbors to get our bamboo neighbor to take this seriously?"

Considering how persistent bamboo is, it's understandable that the OP wants to solve this problem ASAP. If you don't confine or tear out the roots, the plants can keep coming back. That means you have to spend more effort and money on removal.

Planting native plants in your yard prevents this problem from happening in the first place.

Native plants usually cost less money to maintain. They also provide many benefits, like food for pollinators, which keep our food supply chains secure.

As for OP removing the bamboo near them, other people in the comments talked about how difficult it can be.

"You need to drive 3-4 of sheet metal barrier down along the entire property line from all sides as well as massive ground works to dig up all the rhizomes," someone recommended.

Another person responded, "This, bamboo is terrible. If it isn't eliminated, it will take over."

In terms of taking community action, a Reddit user suggested, "Perhaps, without committing yourself to aggressive action - and I mean this genuinely, try to keep an open mind - could you invite the other affected neighbors over for tea? Or barbecue or whatever y'all do where you are?"

You may not know your neighbors, or they may not be aware of how harmful invasive plants can be. As that commenter continued, getting to know your neighbors can make bringing up the issue easier.

If you can't find a way to bring up the issue in the first conversation, at least you established a relationship. That can make a second or third conversation easier and help create a solution that works for everyone.

And one thing's for certain: your neighbors will always thank you for thinking before you plant.

