Homeowner desperate for solutions after neighbor calls authorities over backyard project: 'Maybe I can get some tips'

Homeowners around the country have realized that making personal changes around their homes can lead to a positive impact on the environment. Taking responsible action like installing solar panels on your roof or planting native plant lawns all benefit the health of our ecosystems while also saving homeowners money.

But some people have found their neighborhoods are not as encouraging of these changes as they might hope. One such homeowner, who recently ran afoul of their neighbors by starting a compost pile in their backyard, took to Reddit to ask the online community for advice.

The poster explained that after starting a compost pile, a neighbor complained about a sudden influx of pests and bugs in their yard. A few weeks later, the homeowner received a notice that code enforcement had been by the house to investigate.

The homeowner admitted they could have done a better job of maintaining their compost pile. But they were asking for advice from the online community because they don't want to abandon composting completely: "Maybe I can get some tips for keeping the neighbors happy while still keeping stuff out of the landfill."

Composting is a natural way of breaking down organic matter to enrich soil and plants. It comes with a whole host of benefits, including limiting the amount of waste in landfills as well as the methane emitted into the air from that waste. It also improves soil health and conserves water.

Unfortunately, some HOAs have outdated rules and regulations that deter homeowners from taking such positive steps. Clashes have regretfully erupted on everything from trees to solar panels to even drying racks for clothing.

When neighbors run afoul of each other, communication is always key. A simple conversation can often cool down the temperature and prevent a larger problem. There are many ways to deal with obstructive HOA's, starting with knowing the rules and regulations you may want to challenge.

Commenters on the original post were encouraging.

One said, "If you have no HOA and were not in violation of any county/municipal/town code, you don't have anything more than a neighbor who likes to complain."

Another suggested a way to keep the composting pile tidier: "I used a hard plastic kiddie pool… and rarely anything was ever knocked out of it."

