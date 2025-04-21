Homeowner rattled after HOA orders removal of cherished property feature: 'I would actually cry'

A Reddit post about a Texas resident's clash with their homeowners association regarding their right to grow fruit trees sparked outrage.

In the r/treelaw subreddit, the original poster explained that their HOA demanded the removal of their fruit trees from their yard. The OP cited a Texas law protecting "generally accepted" horticultural practices on private property unless they pose a public health risk.

"My HOA told me to remove my fruit trees," they wrote. "Texas passed the right to farm bill HJR 126 last year. … Unless the HOA can prove my trees are a public health and safety issue, they have zero say in what I can or can't plant."

The user included a link to the state law, which says, "The people have the right to engage in generally accepted farm, ranch, timber production, horticulture, or wildlife management practices on real property they own or lease" except when a "law or regulation is

necessary to protect the public health and safety from imminent danger."

"Dang, if my HOA did that I would actually cry," one user commented. "I am SO SORRY!!!"

This isn't an isolated incident. Across the U.S., HOAs have blocked eco-friendly upgrades such as solar panels, native plants, and even rain barrels despite their environmental and financial benefits. These actions contribute to higher bills for homeowners, excessive water use, and less climate resilience in neighborhoods.

The OP's fruit trees will save them money at a time when groceries are growing increasingly expensive and reduce food waste. Plus, trees are good for communities, as they benefit human health and mitigate the urban heat island effect.

One commenter put it bluntly: "What kind of communist organization has an issue with someone having f****** fruit trees?"

"Your concern seems legit. Contact a lawyer," advised another.

Another commenter pointed to a similar case in North Carolina, where a couple faced losing their home over solar panels. After refusing to back down — and facing a $50,000 fine — they won a four-year legal battle that not only protected their rights but also helped spark major solar investment in the state, supporting thousands of local jobs.

Others are winning battles too. "There have been two wildly publicized legal wins against HOA when it came to state laws and lawns," one user wrote. "Both stories were owners who put in local landscaping instead of lawns per state laws and the courts upheld the owner's right over HOA rules."

If you're a homeowner navigating an HOA's environmental blind spots, there are ways to work with your HOA to enact change and make money-saving, planet-friendly upgrades.

