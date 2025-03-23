Desperate homeowner seeks advice after oppressive HOA demands removal of solar panels: 'I've already contacted a local law firm'

A Virginia HOA's unclear decision-making led a r/solar user straight into a legal mess.

According to the OP, the HOA's disclosure packet had zero restrictions on solar panels, even though the HOA secretly prohibited them eight months before they moved in.

"Our HOA managing company and most home owners didn't seem to know this occurred," the OP explained. "We followed all the processes and procedures to get solar panels."

They waited two months for approval after submitting the necessary paperwork but eventually decided to go ahead and install the panels. None of the declarations mentioned issues with solar, so it shouldn't be a problem, right?

Wrong. Three weeks after the installation, the OP received a message from their HOA manager, saying that they had found recorded prohibitions of solar panels. They were ordered to remove them immediately.

This posed a problem. The OP already had a loan payment plan in place, with no chance of reverting it.

Understandably, the OP freaked. "I've already contacted a local law firm specializing in HOAs … to see what my legal options are," they said.

True, the HOA technically had a recorded prohibition of solar panels. Still, it would have been nice of them to alert homeowners of those changes.

Stories like these are all too common. HOAs can often oppose eco-friendly changes like solar panels, sometimes removing trees to the community's detriment and banning flower displays.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending. Thanks to a commenter's advice and their lawyer's suggestions, the OP found evidence stating that after 30 days of waiting for HOA approval on home changes, assent can be assumed.

In a reply to a commenter asking for updates, the OP said, "The HOA is amending the covenants and will allow solar panels on the roof as long as they are similar to mine (low profile and black)."

This win will save the OP tons of money in the long run. It's estimated that the average homeowner will save about $50,000 in energy bills once they switch to solar.

Solar energy is great for the planet, too. It limits the amount of dirty energy you use, releasing less pollution into the atmosphere.

If you're interested in solar panels, you can check out EnergySage's free tool to get installation estimates and compare quotes. Don't let your HOA intimidate you. By looking into your HOA's rules like the OP, you can also fight back against — and even change — unfair restrictions.

"What an absolute pain in the a**," one commenter fumed. "In what world do people think they have a right to tell you you can't have thin glass panels on your roof and generate clean electricity that benefits the entire power grid?"

