Photos reveal eyebrow-raising aftermath of semester in college dorms: 'I'm honestly still baffled'

As the academic year comes to a close, those still in school are probably dreaming of summer vacation, warm weather, and no more homework.

Mountains of garbage? Maybe not so much.

But that's exactly what this Redditor encountered in a college dormitory as students moved out for the summer. They shared photos of the carnage to r/Anticonsumption.

The photos show piles of trash bags and boxes spilling across the hallway, a garbage room absolutely overflowing with foam mattress pads, shoe boxes, and bedding with rugs and blankets scattered across the floor. It's a mess, and it's all headed for the dump.

"Incredible," the caption said.

According to Planet Aid, the average college student produces 640 pounds of trash annually, the majority of it during move-out at the end of the school year. This type of egregious waste contributes to the generation of methane in our nation's landfills.

Fortunately, there are organizations out there that can help people get rid of their old stuff without it going to waste. Some even pay you in the process, which might be music to the ears of students who are looking for extra cash. For example, GotSneakers will distribute your used sneakers to those in need, and ThredUP will sell your old clothes secondhand.

Many Redditors took to the comments section of the post to tell stories of dumpster diving while in college to collect true treasures and useful items that had been tossed aside. One person even found a repairable PS4.

"The best time to go dumpster diving is on a college campus at the end of the year," one person wrote. "I used to do it when I was in college and sold the stuff on Craigslist."

Others expressed their exasperation at the amount of waste being generated in this dorm.

"There was another post like this recently, and I'm honestly still baffled," one user said.

"I get it that when you move out, you can't take everything with you, but at least donate stuff to thrift stores or other students," another commented.

