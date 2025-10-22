Driver shares unsettling dashcam video of incident on highway: 'Wonder what they do after this'

One of the last things you want to see while driving is someone being "coal rolled" on the highway.

An electric vehicle driver shared a video in r/ModelY of an upsetting interaction they had on the highway.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video shows a Ram truck "coal rolling" from the perspective of the original poster's Tesla Model Y.

"No smoke while coming up behind me, pooofff.. big cloud, then no more smoke," the OP said in the caption. "Is there a switch or something that produces the cloud?"

Some may be hesitant to get a Tesla considering Elon Musk's recent actions. General anti-EV sentiment, however, can slow down the widespread adoption of EVs. This can make it harder to get gas-powered cars, which create even more pollution, off the road.

One concern that others bring up is the human rights impact of mining for EV batteries. Though any gas-powered car creates more pollution than an EV, this clean transition shouldn't replace one health problem with another.

Amnesty International published a report in 2024, scoring 13 car brands that produce EVs. The report found that a few companies started assessing human rights issues since Amnesty's last report in 2017. But many companies must do more work, especially to protect Indigenous peoples' lives and rights as this transition happens.

Fortunately, there are innovations EV manufacturers could take advantage of to create a cleaner, healthier future for everyone.

Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute recently recovered lithium of 99.79% purity from used EV batteries. Scientists are working on other cleaner ways to obtain lithium and recycle EV batteries as well.

Creating a circular economy with EV batteries using this research would use fewer resources and keep others safer and happier. This crucial work shows that EV adoption is possible while keeping everyone's well-being in mind.

As for the Model Y driver's video, several people expressed their frustration with the truck driver's pollution in the comments.

"It depends on how they've modified their truck. Some modify their truck and add a smoke switch or tuner, so they do have a switch to flip," one commenter said. "Most don't have that though, it's just how sudden and hard of acceleration they have. … Both, in most places, are illegal modifications."

Another person asked, "Wonder what they do after this, like, smile and then what? Feel real cool?"

Wonder what they do after this, like, smile and then what? Feel real cool?"