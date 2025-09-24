Pioneering company revolutionizes old EV batteries: 'Cultivating a future'

"Our operations are aligned with the global vision of decarbonizing transportation."

A company in India is transforming how old electric vehicle batteries are treated. Its breakthrough approach could cut waste, save resources, and help shape the nation's clean energy future, as reported by EV Mechanica.

Mobec Innovation, founded by entrepreneur Harry Bajaj, has emerged as India's first full-range provider of customizable mobile EV charging and energy storage solutions, the news outlet reported. The Noida-based firm is building an ecosystem that combines portable charging infrastructure with advanced recycling and refurbishment of used batteries.

The company's recycling plant processes old lithium-ion batteries to recover materials such as lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, aluminum, and manganese. These can be reused to make new high-performance batteries, which can reduce the need for raw material extraction, per EV Mechanica.

Recycling minimizes reliance on mining operations that often strain ecosystems and communities. It also prevents toxic substances from leaching into groundwater and soil, which can mean better health for all of us.

"Our operations are aligned with the global vision of decarbonizing transportation," the company said, per EV Mechanica. "By recycling EV batteries and reusing recovered materials, Mobec promotes resource conservation and supports India's journey toward achieving net-zero emissions."

Mobec is also investing in refurbishment. Old batteries are tested, serviced, and upgraded. They are then repurposed for home energy storage, commercial systems, or personal electronics. This extends battery life, reduces e-waste, and creates affordable options for consumers and businesses.

Repurposed systems can even act as battery backups for solar panels, storing clean power for use after sunset.

EV Mechanica reported that the company is growing its network of mobile EV chargers across India's major cities, giving drivers flexible, portable options that reduce range anxiety. Driving more electric vehicles can help cut urban air pollution, bringing clear health benefits while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

"Mobec is cultivating a future where green mobility meets innovative, accessible energy solutions," the company said, per EV Mechanica. "We are not only revolutionizing EV charging but also driving India's transition to a sustainable, energy-efficient future".

For consumers, this plan promises lower long-term costs. Recycled materials make new batteries more affordable and mobile charging saves time. For cities and industries, it means cleaner air and less energy waste.

