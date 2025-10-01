Scientists make game-changing breakthrough that could solve major issue with EV batteries: 'Tremendous potential'

Scientists are on the cusp of a breakthrough that could address a serious public health problem and an energy resource supply conundrum simultaneously.

The innovation is a potentially cleaner way to gather lithium, the coveted metal that's vital to batteries that power electric vehicles and other technologies. Experts in China think they can use solar-powered evaporation to extract the element from salt water, according to Tech Xplore and an abstract published by Wiley.

Additionally, fresh water is left as a byproduct.

"This work establishes a scalable and eco-friendly pathway for lithium extraction from abundant saline resources while simultaneously advancing global decarbonization goals through the integration of renewable solar energy with … water purification, demonstrating tremendous potential for practical application," study co-corresponding author Yu Tang, a chemistry professor at Lanzhou University, said in the report.

Most of the world's lithium production is dominated by just three countries: Australia, Chile, and China. No other nation is close, according to Our World in Data. Mining and processing the metal can be an environmental hazard that can cause soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and water shortages, Euronews added.

That's why experts around the world are trying to find a cheaper way to acquire the battery component. Scientists at Princeton have been working to evaporate lithium on specially designed strings. Elsewhere in China, researchers are separating lithium ions from others in salty water using a special membrane.

The effort Tang is involved with could be the one that becomes game-changing.

The technique uses lithium-attracting manganese dioxide. It can extract the element from salt water while desalinating it. Testing showed a nearly 90% lithium-selection success rate. What's more, the World Health Organization said the technique is "compliant" at producing fresh water, according to Tech Xplore.

The latter point could be life-saving, as UNICEF reported that about two-thirds of Earth's population, or 4 billion people, suffer from "severe water scarcity for at least one month each year."

Our planet's overheating, driven by continued fossil fuel use, is linked by NASA to increased risks of extreme droughts and heat waves, making the problem worse.

By driving the process with cleaner solar power, the team has reduced energy demand by 87%, with an environmental cost up to 93% lower, Tech Xplore added.

A cheaper, more cleanly processed lithium supply can also help to lower the cost of batteries, EVs, and other tech. For their part, batteries are projected by Goldman Sachs to see a 50% price drop as early as next year. In 2027, Ford intends to build an electric pickup priced at $30,000, as more proof that the costs of sustainable technology are dropping.

It's still a great time to make the switch, even though federal EV tax breaks have expired. That's because EV owners enjoy around $1,500 in annual gas and service savings, along with no irritating oil changes. Many states provide perks for buying and charging EVs as well.

Motorists can leverage solar power, too, as rooftop panels provide abundant sun-generated electricity for charging. EnergySage is a free resource that can help you lock in all the solar rebates in time. Tax incentives for panels don't expire until the end of the year, for reference.

Batteries for future rides may soon include evaporated lithium gathered with the help of solar energy as part of "a promising new method" being developed in China, per TechXplore.

