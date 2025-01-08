  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after discovering unexpected set from thrift store: 'Today was a lucky day'

by Drew Jones
Who doesn't love a good deal?

A thrifter had a huge come-up, securing some secondhand Florsheim Italian leather slip-ons and an Ermenegildo Zegna tie, both luxury clothing brands. Together, these items retail for nearly $300, but the shopper shared with Reddit that they purchased the pieces for $30 in Australian dollars — just under $19 USD.

"Going to be a dapper Christmas," they said. "Today was a lucky day."

Commenters in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit loved the final outfit: "Great finds! You have excellent taste."




"I love everything about your outfit!" another commenter said. "Great find!"

The original poster shared a photo of their entire outfit with other pieces that were thrifted as well. Dapper indeed.

According to a study by ThredUp, a popular online consignment store, the value of the global secondhand apparel market has considerably increased from $138 to $211 billion in the past couple of years and is expected to continue rising. Thrifting is sustainable because it keeps clothing in circulation and lowers the demand for new clothing.

Harmful dyes and toxic substances may be used when manufacturing new clothes in addition to planet-warming gases being released into the atmosphere. Goodwill, a nationwide community-based thrift store, says producing synthetic fabrics can be harmful to both the environment and our bodies.

The textile industry is the second-largest polluter of clean water worldwide.

Additionally, ThredUp reports that buying secondhand apparel can significantly reduce a person's carbon impact since clothing that is still wearable won't end up in landfills and release polluting gases during decomposition. The average American disposes of 70 pounds of clothing each year.

Saving money, avoiding toxic clothing, helping the environment, and supporting your community are all great reasons to go thrifting. Check out TCD's starter's guide to shopping at thrift stores for more articles, tips, and reader discussions.

