Gardener shares progress photo of low-maintenance yard transformation: 'It will be interesting to see how it turns out'

A gardener has inspired Redditors with their beautiful and low-maintenance clover yard. The image shows the front yard covered in white clover blooms instead of traditional grass or turf.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"There is a bunch of Midwest Wildflower mix in there so it will be interesting to see how it turns out," wrote the Redditor who shared the post.

Redditors were blown away by the yard's beauty and were interested in learning about the transformation process.

"If my 'lawn' looked this beautiful, I think I'd die of happiness," commented one user. "Nice work!"





"How'd you accomplish this and how long did it take you?" asked another Redditor. "Idk where to start for my lawn."

"This is year 2, but the first year it really took off," responded the OP. "I mowed short at the beginning of spring before the weeds had started to grow and put down white clover seed."

Rewilding your yard and switching to a native-plant lawn is a great way to save time and money on lawn maintenance. Unlike grass lawns, which require consistent upkeep, clover lawns remain green year-round and naturally prevent weeds from growing.

Clover lawns also do not need to be mowed by gas-powered lawn equipment like grass lawns. Reducing your use of these types of gas-powered mowers reduces the amount of harmful pollutants that end up in the atmosphere.

Growing clover, wildflowers, or buffalo grass instead of grass conserves water, reducing your total water bill. Each year, you can potentially save $225 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control.

Adding plants native to your region also promotes the local ecosystem by attracting key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

Redditors were in awe of the lawn's natural beauty.

"I can smell this. Nice!" wrote one user.

"So jealous, this is my dream!" commented another Redditor.

