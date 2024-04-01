Homeowner sparks discussion with progress photos of lawn after unconventional landscaping decision: 'That actually looks amazing'

"Took some work, but it was worth it."

A user in Reddit's active r/Lawncare community recently shared stunning before-and-after photos of their backyard after replacing their traditional grass lawn with clover.

"Took some work, but it was worth it," the user said, noting that summer dormancy has left the clover patchy in areas. "I will reseed and fertilize again. But I wanted to share the best pics of it."

The post drew both novice and experienced gardeners. One member of the former crop asked: "Excuse my ignorance, but what is the advantage of a clover lawn?"

Another commenter explained: "Clover fixes nitrogen, so it eliminates the need to add that as a fertilizer. It's more drought-resistant than grass, doesn't turn yellow from dog urine, and provides food for bees and other crucial pollinators."

Indeed, replacing a traditional grass lawn with native plants like clover offers several benefits for your wallet and the environment. Clover and other native ground cover require far less mowing, watering, and fertilizing than typical turf grass since they're already acclimated to the environment. That translates to lower maintenance costs and a lot less time spent on lawn care.

What's more, hardy native plants can thrive with little to no irrigation, conserving water and reducing your water bills. That's good news for the average American household, which uses 320 gallons of water per day, about 30% of which is for outdoor uses like lawn watering, according to the American Society of Landscape Architects. In dry climates, per the EPA, a household's outdoor water consumption can be as high as 60%.

Perhaps most importantly, transitioning to a natural lawn creates a healthier ecosystem for critical pollinators like bees and butterflies. Pollinators are essential to our food supply, supporting the growth of 75-95% of all flowering plants, according to Pollinator Partnership.

Even a partial lawn replacement with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can deliver these eco-friendly, low-maintenance benefits. So, if a full lawn overhaul feels daunting, consider starting with a small section of your yard.

As the poster's photos demonstrate, the result can be both visually stunning and deeply rewarding.

Commenters on the Reddit post expressed their awe with reactions like "that actually looks amazing" and "no chemicals required and the planet thanks you!"

Ready to convert your lawn? Check out our step-by-step guide to learn about the many natural lawn options that can save you time and money while supporting a healthier planet.

