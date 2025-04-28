  • Home Home

Man shares quick fix for a clogged drain using common household item: 'It works well'

"Thank you so much."

by Beth Newhart
Photo Credit: TikTok

The cost of home repairs can really add up over time, so homeowners are always looking for an easy, low-cost hack that can help solve common problems — like a clogged sink

The scoop

TikToker Dan Fox Lifehacker (@danfoxlifehacker) posted a video showing how a plastic bottle can save you money when you have a clogged sink or drain. 

@danfoxlifehacker Isn't that incredible? 😱🦊 #lifehack #tipsandtricks #household ♬ original sound - Dan Fox Lifehacker

"If your drain is blocked or no longer drains well, you don't have to spend a lot of money on repairmen or expensive remedies. All you need is a plastic bottle," he says in the video. 

He demonstrated how it works with an average single-use plastic bottle that many people may have at home or in their recycling bin. 

"Fill the plastic bottle halfway with water. Stuff a rag into the top hole, fill the sink with water, put the plastic bottle down the drain, and squeeze it hard several times. The water should flow out again. If not, repeat this process," they say.

How it's helping

Social media platforms have been a revolutionary way for people to share their advice and hacks for home cleaning and repairs. While it's important to hire professional services for your house and plumbing, some smaller issues can have easy solutions.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Everyday items found in your home can serve as ingredients for cheap alternatives to cleaning products or tools for minor fixes, and they are usually just as effective and sometimes safer than store-bought ones. 

Utilizing what you already have is great for the environment by reducing plastic garbage and also great for your wallet by saving money on new products.

For more tips on getting started with natural cleaning products in your home, check out this starter's guide

What everyone's saying

Commenters expressed their appreciation for Dan Fox Lifehacker's video and tried the trick for themselves at home.

"Thank you! You're a lifehacker for a reason!" one user commented.

"It works well, thank you so much," another said.

x