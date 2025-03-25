Woman reveals easy hack to solve tricky household cleaning problem: 'This has to be the most satisfying cleaning ever'

Cleaning the oven is an often-overlooked chore in the kitchen. While there are plenty of oven cleaning hacks for the inside of the appliance, one creator on TikTok showed how to access and clean the glass window on the front of most ovens.

The scoop

Tsagana (@tsagana24) is an influencer who shares videos featuring tips for homes and families with more than a quarter million followers. In one clip, they showed a hack they say they learned from an appliance repair technician.

This hack takes a little bit of skill and poses a bit of a risk to your oven, but if you are dedicated and careful, you can get your oven window crystal clear. The clip offers only visual instructions, but there aren't too many steps.

To start, they taped over the locking mechanism, though not every oven has this. Next, they unscrewed two screws on each of the top corners. Your oven may be configured differently, so investigate before you start this hack.

This should allow you to take off the front panel that covers your glass and access all sides of the double-paned glass. Tsagana then made a glass cleaner using vinegar and dish soap and wiped down the surfaces.

Carefully replace the glass and screws. Be very cautious because you don't want to end up with a broken oven just because you tried to clean it.

How it's helping

Cleaning with simple, natural ingredients is a great way to save money while lowering your family's exposure to toxic chemicals. Many cleaning products emit volatile organic compounds. "Breathing VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, can cause difficulty breathing and nausea, and can damage the central nervous system and other organs. Some VOCs can cause cancer," according to the American Lung Association.

Ingredients including soap and vinegar are also affordable and can be bought in bulk to have on hand. Plus, you can use them all over your home — on everything from windows to faucets.

While dingy glass is unlikely to reduce the function of your oven, cleaning the appliance regularly and properly may help extend the life of the product.

What everyone's saying

This hack stirred up a bit of chatter in the comments.

One person warned of the major potential problem with this hack: "Yeah, I tried that once; unfortunately, the glass broke as I was putting it back."

"This has to be the most satisfying cleaning ever," someone else wrote.

Another lover of cleaning tough-to-access spots said, "I did mine the other day, and I was so proud!"

