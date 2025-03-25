  • Home Home

Woman reveals easy hack to solve tricky household cleaning problem: 'This has to be the most satisfying cleaning ever'

"I was so proud!"

by Kelsey Kovner
"I was so proud!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Cleaning the oven is an often-overlooked chore in the kitchen. While there are plenty of oven cleaning hacks for the inside of the appliance, one creator on TikTok showed how to access and clean the glass window on the front of most ovens. 

The scoop

Tsagana (@tsagana24) is an influencer who shares videos featuring tips for homes and families with more than a quarter million followers. In one clip, they showed a hack they say they learned from an appliance repair technician.

@tsagana24 I finally figured out how to clean the glass inside👍👌#lifehack #hack #oven #cleantok #cleaning ♬ APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

This hack takes a little bit of skill and poses a bit of a risk to your oven, but if you are dedicated and careful, you can get your oven window crystal clear. The clip offers only visual instructions, but there aren't too many steps.

To start, they taped over the locking mechanism, though not every oven has this. Next, they unscrewed two screws on each of the top corners. Your oven may be configured differently, so investigate before you start this hack.

This should allow you to take off the front panel that covers your glass and access all sides of the double-paned glass. Tsagana then made a glass cleaner using vinegar and dish soap and wiped down the surfaces.

Carefully replace the glass and screws. Be very cautious because you don't want to end up with a broken oven just because you tried to clean it.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's helping

Cleaning with simple, natural ingredients is a great way to save money while lowering your family's exposure to toxic chemicals. Many cleaning products emit volatile organic compounds. "Breathing VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, can cause difficulty breathing and nausea, and can damage the central nervous system and other organs. Some VOCs can cause cancer," according to the American Lung Association.

Ingredients including soap and vinegar are also affordable and can be bought in bulk to have on hand. Plus, you can use them all over your home — on everything from windows to faucets.

While dingy glass is unlikely to reduce the function of your oven, cleaning the appliance regularly and properly may help extend the life of the product. 

What everyone's saying

This hack stirred up a bit of chatter in the comments.

Do you worry about using cleaning products with harsh chemicals in them?

All the time 💯

Sometimes 🤨

Not really 🤷

No — never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One person warned of the major potential problem with this hack: "Yeah, I tried that once; unfortunately, the glass broke as I was putting it back."

"This has to be the most satisfying cleaning ever," someone else wrote.

Another lover of cleaning tough-to-access spots said, "I did mine the other day, and I was so proud!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x