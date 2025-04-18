Homeowner shares simple trick to help keep drains from getting clogged: 'If I don't do this I can smell the drain from a mile away'

As you're making your afternoon tea, save a little hot water for this drain maintenance hack.

The scoop

TikToker Meena (@meenajournal) has one easy trick to keeping drains clean, and it's pretty simple: "pour hot water down your drains."

"Doing this weekly helps to dissolve and loosen minor blockages, particularly when they have been caused by a buildup of grease," said Meena.

The hot water helps to break down built-up grease and food particles that clog drains and can create unpleasant smells. Meena demonstrates how pouring the hot water over lemon slices in the sink helps with this as well.

How it's helping

Many drain problems that become big headaches can be prevented. Giving your sinks a little TLC every now and then can save you time and money wasted when a big clog comes up.

"It's the best way to end a deep cleaning in the kitchen," commented Meena.

Clogged drains can be a hassle, and not to mention, the expensive products commonly sold to unclog them are remarkably hazardous to the environment. Most plumbers do not recommend common drain unclogging products because they are so corrosive that they cut through both the clog and the pipe. These toxic, corrosive chemicals like sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and lye can then enter the water system, contaminating the drinking water supply and harming marine ecosystems.

On top of that, the fumes from foaming drain cleaners can cause health issues, per the University of Florida.

Upgrading to natural cleaning products is easy and often much cheaper than traditional cleaning products. Check out TCD's guide for using natural cleaning products.

What everyone's saying

"This is my fave thing to do," wrote one commenter.

"If I don't do this I can smell the drain from a mile away," said another commenter.

