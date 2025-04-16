Mom shares stunningly simple storage hack using empty cleaning wipe bottles: 'Things I wish I knew sooner'

A TikTok user shared a smart yet simple way to repurpose an old Clorox container. In a very short video, TikToker Jennylefamily (@Jennylefamily) showed how to give a discarded container a new purpose.

The video's tagline implores the viewer, "Don't trash your empty Clorox container." Captioned "Things I wish I knew sooner," the 15-second clip shows the TikToker removing the label from a Clorox container and lid and then adding a bag of cotton balls. Rather than throwing it out, the container will live on as a cotton ball dispenser. No waste, no hassle.

The hack demonstrates how easy it is to reduce waste with just a little creativity. Repurposing trash items will keep them out of landfills and the oceans. Items carelessly discarded are often still usable but end up in landfills anyway.

Landfills have an outsized harmful impact on the environment, from harmful emissions to habitat destruction. They also come with social costs, posing health risks to locals and sharply reducing property values. Similarly, ocean pollution, primarily caused by human activity, comes with severe ecological consequences.

Hacks like this are just one of many ways that a person can reduce their pollution footprint. They also offer financial rewards by saving money or cashing in on unwanted goods. For example, there are options for trading in old electronics or clothes, and there are many bargains to be had shopping secondhand.

The video generated multiple comments praising the idea, and a few chimed in with suggestions of other ways to use old containers.

"So smart," posted one commenter, while another said, "It's a great idea."

"I stuff with the small disposable grocer bags, keep under bathroom sinks, for kids' trashcans," suggested one user, while another mentioned, "Also good for crayons and markers and paint brushes. Etc."

