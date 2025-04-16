  • Home Home

Mom shares stunningly simple storage hack using empty cleaning wipe bottles: 'Things I wish I knew sooner'

No waste, no hassle.

by Michael Muir
No waste, no hassle.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok user shared a smart yet simple way to repurpose an old Clorox container. In a very short video, TikToker Jennylefamily (@Jennylefamily) showed how to give a discarded container a new purpose.

The video's tagline implores the viewer, "Don't trash your empty Clorox container." Captioned "Things I wish I knew sooner," the 15-second clip shows the TikToker removing the label from a Clorox container and lid and then adding a bag of cotton balls. Rather than throwing it out, the container will live on as a cotton ball dispenser. No waste, no hassle.

@jennylefamily Don't trash your empty clorox container try this hack#momsoftiktok #momhacks #momhacks101 #parenthacks #lifehacks #usefullifetips #useful #hacks #firsttimemom #beautyhacks ♬ original sound - Glitterandlazers

The hack demonstrates how easy it is to reduce waste with just a little creativity. Repurposing trash items will keep them out of landfills and the oceans. Items carelessly discarded are often still usable but end up in landfills anyway.

Landfills have an outsized harmful impact on the environment, from harmful emissions to habitat destruction. They also come with social costs, posing health risks to locals and sharply reducing property values. Similarly, ocean pollution, primarily caused by human activity, comes with severe ecological consequences.

Hacks like this are just one of many ways that a person can reduce their pollution footprint. They also offer financial rewards by saving money or cashing in on unwanted goods. For example, there are options for trading in old electronics or clothes, and there are many bargains to be had shopping secondhand.

The video generated multiple comments praising the idea, and a few chimed in with suggestions of other ways to use old containers.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

"So smart," posted one commenter, while another said, "It's a great idea."

"I stuff with the small disposable grocer bags, keep under bathroom sinks, for kids' trashcans," suggested one user, while another mentioned, "Also good for crayons and markers and paint brushes. Etc."

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x