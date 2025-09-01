Handyman demonstrates how to unclog kitchen sink with simple household tool: 'Well done'

Handyman Prabesh (@prabdinho) recently showed how to clear a kitchen sink clog. All it really takes is some elbow grease.

The scoop

Prabesh used a plunger to clear the clogged sink drain. He also sealed up the drain in the neighboring sink while doing so in order to maintain the suction.

Every once in a while, he would open up the opposing sink's seal and run the food processor connected to it in order to see if things could be dislodged.

After a little bit of effort, the sink was draining normally and was as good as new.

Other tradespeople have shown how it's possible to clear pipe clogs by getting under the sink and cleaning the trap, using baking soda to break up clogs, or even by using toilet paper just below the plunger.

How it's helping

While it may be tempting to reach for store-bought chemical cleaners when encountering a clog, those kinds of products aren't especially effective. In order to properly clear a pipe, it's generally required that some mechanical work be put in.

Doing this yourself saves some money on hiring a professional, but it also prevents the use of harsh chemicals. When flushed out into waterways, the corrosive nature of cleaners can alter the pH levels of waterways, making life hard or impossible for local marine life. Lye-based cleaners can cause "burns on external skin of gills and abundant formation of mucus," according to the European Chemicals Bureau.

That said, all-natural cleaners are a preferable and viable alternative to the options you'll find in stores. Better still is manual removal, as Prabesh is showing off here.

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters were impressed by Prabesh's pipe-clearing technique and were thankful to learn something new.

"Well done buddy!" said one follower.

"Thats a grease clog for sure," said another community member.

