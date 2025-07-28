Plumber shares easy method for clearing clogged sink: 'Actually a pretty simple process that anyone can do'

When many people experience a clogged sink in their bathroom, they're quick to reach for the nearest bottle of store-bought drain cleaner.

However, as one plumber shared on TikTok, there's a better, totally DIY method that doesn't involve any toxic chemicals.

The scoop

Journeyman plumber, plumbing instructor, and business owner Cole Metge (@colemetge) shared his sink unclogging hack on his TikTok channel.

In his video, Cole showed a slow-draining sink and said he immediately knew the clog was in the tall piece of pipe and pop-up assembly. He demonstrated using a small container to catch the water and how to disconnect the P-trap and linkage from the pop-up.

"This is actually a pretty simple process that anyone can do," Cole said.

He pulled out the pop-up and pushed a wadded-up piece of toilet paper down the drain. Using a long tool, he inserted it into the sink, which scraped away the built-up gunk. Cole finished the DIY job by reinstalling the P-trap, hooking up the linkage, and checking for leaks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"You'll find that most bathroom sink clogs can be resolved by trying this first," he explained.

How it's helping

Cole's sink unclogging hack is helpful because it shows people how easy it is to fix their plumbing without calling a professional or resorting to harsh chemicals.

By learning to make easy DIY sink repairs, you can save substantial money on hiring a plumber. You no longer need to resort to living with sink clogs or being grossed out by sinks clogged with hygiene products, hair, dirt, and grime.

By following TikTok experts like Cole, you can learn how to repair and clean many things around your home that you've been putting off or unnecessarily spending money on. Natural methods and ingredients are effective in unclogging drains and maintaining their cleanliness and functionality.

Social media influencers have also shared their tips for reducing buildup on faucets and removing difficult stains. Many natural cleaning approaches are easy and cost-effective because they use household ingredients you likely already have at home.

What everyone's saying

Cole's followers appreciated learning how to unclog sinks themselves and shared their feedback in the video's comments.

"Just did this today and worked like a charm! Thank you!!" one user wrote.

"Get a long skinny screwdriver," another TikToker recommended for the hack. "Works like a peach."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



