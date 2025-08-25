Handyman shares step-by-step process for unclogging sink without Drano: 'Easy peasy'

Handyman Adam (@HowToHomeDIY) had a clogged sink at home, so he took his YouTube subscribers along for the ride of fixing it without relying on ineffective chemical cleaners.

The scoop

"You could fix this on your own, and in many cases, won't cost you a dime to do," Adam said at the onset.

Adam started by unscrewing the curvy trap at the bottom by hand. This was already helpful, as he was able to rescue a necklace and pendant that had been lost there by his wife.

This wasn't causing the clog, so he went further up the pipe toward the sink. He disconnected the plunger lever, then unscrewed the straight pipe in order to remove it. This pipe was entirely clear.

This left only the plunger in the sink. So, he used a small wedge to pull it out from the top of the sink, and there he found the matted-down hair that was slowing the sink's ability to drain.

After clearing the clog, he reassembled everything in reverse order.

How it's helping

Managing plumbing is a great way to save money on professional services and increase quality of life sooner than later.

Mechanical plumbing maintenance also prevents reliance on chemical cleaners. Adam repeatedly mentioned in his video how products like Drano only work for a short amount of time before clogs build up again. It takes more work to dig around under the sink, but it's a more reliable solution to clogs.

Best of all, manual clearing prevents harsh cleaning chemicals from getting washed into waterways. As a harsh corrosive, cleaners that use lye can present risks to freshwater fish, including "burns on external skin of gills and abundant formation of mucus," according to the European Chemicals Bureau.

That said, all-natural cleaners are available when manual fixes can't quite cut it, but you still want to be kind to the environment. Baking soda is a popular choice, while others have opted for lemon and salt scrubs.

What everyone's saying

YouTube commenters were thrilled with Adam's advice.

"Thank you. I'm an almost 70 year old woman and your video made this easy peasy," said one community member.

"After 2 months of asking my husband if he could figure out the slowly clogging drain in our bathroom sink I gave up. Thank you for teaching me a new skill! Gonna tell my husband I don't need him anymore," said another.

