  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings after seeking advice on clogged drain: 'You end up having to dump a lot'

The thread became an impromptu PSA for homeowners everywhere.

by Gabriel Holton
The thread became an impromptu PSA for homeowners everywhere.

Photo Credit: iStock

Clogged shower drains are one of those frustrating household problems that always seem to pop up at the worst time, interrupting what should be part of one's simple daily routine.

While it's tempting to reach for a chemical drain cleaner as a quick fix, one Redditor's question about a stubborn blockage sparked an eye-opening warning — and a recommendation for a much safer alternative.

The scoop

One user posted on the r/lifehacks subreddit, asking how to clean their shower drain effectively. While the question may appear to have a straightforward answer, the number of options complicates matters more than you think.

"Should I unclog hair from my shower drain with a snake or drano? Or both, if so which first?" said the original author.

While a few mentioned traditional chemical products, the top comments all suggested the same thing: Avoid chemical drain cleaners at all costs.

Most commenters were in favor of the snake, with one noting: "There's a yellow, plastic snake you can buy from many places. It goes by many names. It's even cheaper than Draino."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's helping

Aside from evidence pointing to the fact that chemical drain cleaners are bad for your pipes, they are also toxic to the environment. While many people buy chemical products out of convenience, alternatives to chemical drain cleaners can be made from easy-to-access ingredients.

Using natural cleaning products instead of chemicals will not only protect individuals from inhaling dangerous chemicals but also have a positive effect on the world around us. Natural cleaning methods reduce the number of plastic containers and chemical runoff entering our environment.

What everyone's saying

The thread became an impromptu PSA for homeowners everywhere: Just because it's on the shelf doesn't mean it's safe — or necessary.

"I have always been told not to use drano ever. Go for the snake," one user commented.

Do you worry about using cleaning products with harsh chemicals in them?

All the time 💯

Sometimes 🤨

Not really 🤷

No — never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Chemical openers aren't great for pipes and you end up having to dump a lot to get through most clogs. Go for a proper snake," another said. "Then, get an improved catch to stop or slow the problem from happening next time."

For those looking to save money, avoid unnecessary chemicals, and do right by the planet, this simple solution might just be the fix you didn't know you needed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x