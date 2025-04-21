Homeowner met with warnings after seeking advice on clogged drain: 'You end up having to dump a lot'

The thread became an impromptu PSA for homeowners everywhere.

Clogged shower drains are one of those frustrating household problems that always seem to pop up at the worst time, interrupting what should be part of one's simple daily routine.

While it's tempting to reach for a chemical drain cleaner as a quick fix, one Redditor's question about a stubborn blockage sparked an eye-opening warning — and a recommendation for a much safer alternative.

The scoop

One user posted on the r/lifehacks subreddit, asking how to clean their shower drain effectively. While the question may appear to have a straightforward answer, the number of options complicates matters more than you think.

"Should I unclog hair from my shower drain with a snake or drano? Or both, if so which first?" said the original author.

While a few mentioned traditional chemical products, the top comments all suggested the same thing: Avoid chemical drain cleaners at all costs.

Most commenters were in favor of the snake, with one noting: "There's a yellow, plastic snake you can buy from many places. It goes by many names. It's even cheaper than Draino."

How it's helping

Aside from evidence pointing to the fact that chemical drain cleaners are bad for your pipes, they are also toxic to the environment. While many people buy chemical products out of convenience, alternatives to chemical drain cleaners can be made from easy-to-access ingredients.

Using natural cleaning products instead of chemicals will not only protect individuals from inhaling dangerous chemicals but also have a positive effect on the world around us. Natural cleaning methods reduce the number of plastic containers and chemical runoff entering our environment.

What everyone's saying

The thread became an impromptu PSA for homeowners everywhere: Just because it's on the shelf doesn't mean it's safe — or necessary.

"I have always been told not to use drano ever. Go for the snake," one user commented.

"Chemical openers aren't great for pipes and you end up having to dump a lot to get through most clogs. Go for a proper snake," another said. "Then, get an improved catch to stop or slow the problem from happening next time."

For those looking to save money, avoid unnecessary chemicals, and do right by the planet, this simple solution might just be the fix you didn't know you needed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



