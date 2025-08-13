Mom shares simple hack for sparkling clean stainless steel pans: 'Good as new'

"It's not perfect, but it's a lot better!"

Cleaning stainless steel pans can feel impossible, especially after food gets scorched or grease builds up. Store-bought cleaners often come with harsh chemicals and a hefty price tag, which is why one TikTok mom's simple baking soda hack is earning praise for being both affordable and eco-friendly.

The scoop

OmniMomJordan (@omnimomjordan) shared her go-to trick for bringing cookware back to life. She started by filling a stainless steel pan with water and added "a lot" of baking soda. She then brings the concoction to a boil.

After boiling, she dumps the water and scrubs the pan with a dishcloth. In the video, she manages to remove most of the buildup.

"It's not perfect, but it's a lot better! Going to try another round of it," she wrote in the caption.

"Whoa. Good as new!" one viewer commented, echoing the sentiments of others who praised the simple hack for its effectiveness.

The magic lies in baking soda's natural properties as a base. It's capable of binding hydrogen ions, according to Nathan Kilah, a senior lecturer in chemistry at the University of Tasmania.

Kilah further explained that this allows baking soda to lift and dissolve grime as well as separate fat molecules. Moreover, because it's a gentle abrasive, it can help you scrub off grease and dirt from surfaces without scratching them.

Aside from cleaning pots and pans, baking soda is also a great odor neutralizer. It works by canceling out the acids that produce foul smells, as Joe Schwarcz, Director of the McGill University Office for Science and Society, explained.

How it's helping

This hack can save you serious money by replacing store-bought cleaners with an ingredient that most people already have in their pantry. It also saves time, requiring just water, baking soda, and a little elbow grease.

Using alternatives including baking soda supports healthier homes and ecosystems. Conventional cleaners often contain chemicals that pollute waterways and affect aquatic life, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

These products also release harmful chemicals, which can negatively impact individuals who regularly use them, as the American Lung Association detailed.

Small swaps, such as using natural cleaning products and reusing old containers, add up and help families live more sustainably without sacrificing results.

What everyone's saying

Other users were stunned by the results.

"That's an awesome tip! I never knew this would work!" one exclaimed.

"You make me think of things with chemicals, toxins, and plastics that I never considered before!!" another remarked.

