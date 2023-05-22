TikToker shares simple hack to combat putrid shoes without spending money on deodorizers: ‘Need to try it now’

A recent TikTok hack is advising viewers on how to deodorize their shoes using inexpensive, common household items.

The scoop

Owner of the TikTok account Clean That Up! (@cleanthatup) is a self-described “janitor and clean freak” who shares cleaning hacks and recommendations.

One of their recent posts — a hack to keep your shoes smelling good — is gaining attention due to its simplicity and convenience.

The trick requires three materials: a rubber band, a coffee filter, and baking soda.

All you need to do is put two tablespoons of baking soda in a coffee filter and tie it tightly with the rubber band. If you don’t have rubber bands, one commenter suggested using twist ties.

Then, you simply place the filter inside your shoes when you aren’t wearing them, and it’ll keep them smelling fresh.

The tip helps to “neutralize some of those funky odors,” the TikToker says.

How it’s helping

This hack is a quick and easy way to save money while still keeping your closet smelling fresh — especially if you’re an athlete or own a lot of shoes. And instead of having to buy shoe spray, all you have to do is walk to the kitchen.

Baking soda works because most bad smells — like the ones that come from your shoes — are acidic in nature, and baking soda is a natural pH neutralizer. So instead of having to find a strong shoe spray, all you need is a common baking item.

Plus, it’s much better for the environment than chemical-filled deodorizers.

The chemicals in these cleaners and deodorizing sprays contribute to air pollution, and eventually, the plastic and aerosol packaging will end up in landfills. Plastic waste is already accumulating in landfills at alarming rates, and much of it ends up in oceans, where it pollutes the water and harms marine life.

Hacks like this one help to decrease pollution and manage to save you a few dollars — a trade-off that most would agree is a win-win.

What everyone’s saying

Many commenters on the post were thrilled to learn about the trick.

“Need to try it now! Thanks for the tip!” wrote one.

“Great idea!” wrote another.

Others offered additional advice, with one user saying, “A couple drops of tea tree oil in a shoe also does wonders on odor. Also kills fungus.”

