Cleaning expert reveals shockingly effective method to peel off labels in seconds: 'This is life-changing'

Have you ever had a great idea for how to upcycle a jar, but a pesky sticker or the goo it left behind was in your way?

With over 173,300 likes, a post by TikToker plantbasedbaby (@plantbased.baby) has a homemade residue removal recipe that can get those jars ready for reuse.

The scoop

A good glass jar is a great tool to reuse as a vase, a cup, or a container if there's a lid. Getting the sticker off and clearing up the gunk left behind is often a hassle, but there is an easy, affordable, and eco-friendly way to accomplish the task.

The recipe is simple: equal parts oil and baking soda. The original poster says she usually uses an inexpensive oil, like vegetable oil.

Once you've mixed your concoction, just spread it over the sticky parts of the jar.

Some sticky residue is harder to remove, so she advises letting those sit overnight. However, in most situations, letting the mixture sit on the residue for 30 minutes to an hour is enough.

Once you wash it away, your jar is ready to use.

How it's helping

Reusing glass jars means getting extra utility out of something that you already bought. A peanut butter jar with a lid can become a vessel for a post-workout protein shake. An old jam jar can hold bulk spices.

With issues of greenwashing and cleaning products that falsely claim to be eco-friendly cropping up, natural cleaning products that work like this TikToker's "goo gone" are invaluable.

Natural cleaning products can be a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to keep your home tidy. Not only can many be made with ingredients you already have around your house, like baking soda or vinegar, but many also reduce wasteful plastic packaging.

Using more natural cleaning products can also help reduce your exposure to volatile organic compounds, which can irritate your eyes and respiratory system, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

What everyone is saying

The popular video's comment section was also lively with responses to the hack.

One user added an additional tip, noting: "if you fill the jar with boiling/very hot water, it usually melts the glue so you can peel the label in one pull."

Many commenters were thankful to have a way to be rid of the gunk that kept them from enjoying their favorite jars.

"This is life-changing," said a commenter who could now remove the remnants of a salsa sticker on the jar she used for iced coffee.

