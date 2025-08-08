Woman shares how she unclogged her drain using one simple tool: 'So satisfying to watch'

"Gave me the courage to do mine."

As one TikTok creator showed in a viral video, cleaning your shower drains is easier than you may think.

The scoop

TikTok creator Meg (@megdiem) filmed themselves using a drain snake, which is a simple yet effective tool for pulling hair and gunk out of clogged shower drains.

A drain snake is a long and flexible tool that can be inserted into drains to catch waste. The one that Meg uses appears to be plastic with small ridges for gripping. After just a few seconds of fishing the snake around the drain, Meg was able to pull out large clumps of hair.

How it's helping

A simple yet often overlooked way to reduce water pollution starts right in your own home.

Cleaning dirty shower drains is a great way to prevent harmful chemicals, hair, and soap scum from building up and eventually making their way into the water system.

Cleaning dirty drains and pipes regularly goes a long way for the environment. Over time, the buildup of hair and soap scum can decompose and contribute to bacterial growth and chemical runoff.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Typically, homeowners opt for harsh chemicals to clean their drains. But in doing so, these chemicals can enter the wastewater system and potentially pollute water sources if not fully treated.

By manually cleaning your drains with a handy drain snake, you reduce the need for chemical cleaners that can harm aquatic ecosystems.

In terms of convenience, keeping shower drains clear at all times ensures that water does not pool up during showers, which could lead to dangerous overflow. And with regularly cleaned drains, less money will be wasted on plumbing repairs.

What everyone's saying

The comments were filled with users who loved Meg's simple tool to clean their shower.

"This was so satisfying to watch," one user noted.

"Watching u do this gave me the courage to do mine," another commenter added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.