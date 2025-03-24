Dad shares simple tricks to unclog slow-draining sinks: 'Needed this today'

Both hacks are clean, efficient methods that take little time and hassle.

The scoop

TikTok user DadAdviceFromBo (@dadadvicefrombo) shared two simple solutions to a clogged sink. Both are clean, efficient methods that take little time and hassle.

The first method involves using a spiky plastic snake to pull the hair, gunk, or dirt out of the drain by sticking it inside. This method works especially well if you have a stopper on your drain.

All you have to do is unscrew the handle below the drain pipe in order to release and pull out the pop-up valve. You can then remove the stopper itself and push the tool, also known as a drain weasel, in and out to fish out any gunk clogging the sink.

Clean it off, then put everything back together by performing the process in reverse.

The second method is easier and much more efficient. Simply place a large pan or bowl under the "P trap" — the white pipe below the sink connecting the drain pipe to the wall — to catch any water as you unscrew it.

Then, in a separate sink — or outside with a hose — rinse out the dirt and grime from the P trap itself before putting it back together.

How it's helping

These hacks are not only easy, but they can provide an easy and consistent means of ensuring your sink is clean without using too many cleaning products or calling in an expensive plumbing service.

Making use of natural cleaning products or things you repurpose in your home is a perfect way to save time and money instead of using common cleaning products, which may contain more harmful chemicals.

What everyone's saying

Most everyone commenting on the post found the hacks provided to be easy and helpful and even provided some of their own methods for their situation.

"Needed this today, Dad our drain is so slow!" one said.

"Plumber very common misconception the trap very rarely collects gunk like hair it's usually between the trap and the drain," another mentioned.

