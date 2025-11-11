Experts demonstrates simple hack for effortless air fryer cleaning: 'Worked so well'

"Oh wow, I am trying this."

Home cleaning expert Uruj (@homebyuruj) recently set their aim on cleaning their air fryer. They generously set up the camera to share the process with their TikTok followers.

The scoop

Uruj started by cleaning as much grease as possible with a paper towel before anything. This is important to avoid sending grease down the drain and potentially creating a clog.

Then it was a matter of putting a dash of dish soap into the air fryer basket, followed by a sprinkling of baking soda, and dousing the whole thing in boiling water. After leaving it to soak for about 15 minutes, Uruj was ready to remove the grill and give everything a good scrub and rinse.

After all was said and done, Uruj was left with a spic and span air fryer, ready to whip up another meal.

How it's helping

Uruj was able to show that it's possible to get home appliances sparkling without resorting to harsh chemical cleaners. Baking soda is a common go-to for household cleaning, working equally well for clogged drains and toilets.

When washed down the drain, cleaners can cause algae blooms in local bodies of water. These suck all the oxygen out of the water and kill off other marine life by eutrophication.

These cleaning chemicals can also alter the pH levels of nearby water supplies. That's bad news for oceans that are already acidifying thanks to increased carbon dioxide absorption.

By relying more on all-natural solutions like baking soda, it's possible to avoid those side effects while also saving a few bucks on commercial cleaners.

What everyone's saying

Uruj's TikTok followers were thankful for the guidance on how to clean an air fryer using all-natural ingredients like baking soda.

"Worked so well, thanks," said one community member.

"Oh wow, I am trying this," replied another.

