Homeowner shares DIY 'toilet bomb' hack to easily freshen up your toilet in seconds: 'It literally makes the [whole] bathroom smell amazing'

"Never thought I would be excited to make something for my potty."

Looking for a quick and eco-friendly way to freshen up your toilet? Look no further — this TikTok trick can help.

The scoop

Muna (@my_styled_living) shared their recipe for DIY toilet cleaning bombs. These fizzy bars will leave your toilet clean and your bathroom smelling fresh, and they take only a few minutes to make.

Here's Muna's recipe for their fizzy toilet bomb:

• 1 cup of baking soda

• ¼ cup of citric acid

• 1 tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide

• A few drops of essential oil (this fragrance additive is optional and does not strengthen the cleaning solution)

Mix the ingredients into a bowl, then scoop into a cupcake pan or other mold. Let sit for two hours or until hardened. Store in a cool, dry place until use.

These bombs aren't meant for unclogging drains — in fact, frequent use of baking soda bombs can actually clog your pipes. For deeper cleaning, try a drain snake or a natural cleaning solution.

How it's helping

Most cleaning products contain harsh chemicals that can irritate and harm your lungs, skin, eyes, and more, even when properly used. Improper use — such as mixing bleach and ammonia — can even be fatal.

These products are pricey and bottled in plastic containers that will take hundreds of years to break down, per HowStuffWorks. Tru Earth reported that "as many as 2.5 billion plastic cleaning bottles end up in landfills yearly."

Even if the consumer recycles, the chemical residue may render the products nonrecyclable. Landfill-bound plastic will never fully degrade and instead becomes harmful micro- and nanoplastics.

You can save money, the environment, and your health by using eco-friendly and natural cleaning alternatives. Whether you're scrubbing the kitchen sink or mopping floors, there's a cheaper, safer alternative to store-bought products.

Start making the swap to natural cleaning with our guide on DIY-ing cleaning products.

What people are saying

Commenters liked the quick cleaning trick.

"Never thought I would be excited to make something for my potty," one user said, "but thank you!!"

Muna replied, "It literally makes the [whole] bathroom smell amazing."

