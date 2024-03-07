Shopper upset after discovering issue with new package of chocolates: 'I should have read the fine print'

Last month, one thoughtful Reddit user took to r/Anticonsumption to share a photo of their delectable impulse buy: an assortment of chocolate hedgehogs from the brand House of Brussels Chocolates.

Sweet? Not quite. The chocolate hedgehogs were individually wrapped in plastic and then packaged in a plastic bag, which was then packaged in a nearly identical box — a system the poster referred to as "package inception."

“A wrapped chocolate in a bag in a box,” they lamented. “This is so unnecessary and wasteful. What drives corporations to produce this kind of packaging? Won't be buying again and if anyone else wants Hedgehogs please maybe buy from another brand!”

Their candor strikes a chord. Many well-meaning folks get home only to discover they’ve paid premium prices for layers of trash.

“I should have read the fine print,” the OP admitted in a follow-up comment, after realizing the chocolates were not even from Brussels but instead were made in Canada. “I thought I was buying higher quality based [on] the pkg. I assumed it was good chocolate from Brussels. It is 100% my fault.”

While it stings to feel duped, this Redditor models accountability and resolve for change.

So, how can we make sure our sweet tooth doesn’t trash the planet? First, if you find yourself with more plastic packaging than you bargained for, research your city’s recycling rules to see which items they’ll take from the curb.

Then, research some simple swaps that can curb plastic waste without sacrificing satisfaction. Opt for chocolate produced sustainably and ethically in small batches, and buy from companies that use plastic-free packaging. Quality over quantity does wonders for both taste buds and landfills.

“Out of sight, out of mind” is not a sustainable trash policy. The United States produces over 290 million tons of municipal solid waste annually — over 80 million tons of which are plastic. Our 2,000-plus EPA-regulated landfills are nearing their capacity, which is frightening when we remember that these landfills are the third-largest source of air-polluting methane in the U.S.

This Redditor reminds us that speaking up keeps corporations accountable and that companies should use only the necessary packaging to deliver quality products that make customers feel good.

Vote with your wallet by avoiding over-packaged snacks in favor of plastic-free indulgences. Treat yourself and the planet to better choices.

Other waste-conscious Redditors commiserated with the original poster. "It’s like those Russian nesting dolls,” one user joked.

Another commenter suggested that, for special occasions, the original poster handcraft sweets using reusable tools and natural ingredients: “Make your own! Making chocolate is really easy. And actually pretty cheap, and you can get some very high quality sweets this way.

“Dark chocolate made yourself has a much more intense and creamy taste than [storebought] one.”

