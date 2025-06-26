DIYer shares photo after repurposing old chess set into useful household item: 'What a creative idea'

A DIYer has shown their creative side by turning an old chess set into a useful and decorative place to hang their keys.

Posting on the r/Upcycling subreddit, the person shared photos of their simple and clever way of giving an old chess set a new purpose in life by repurposing it as a key holder.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Glad I'm giving it another chance at life," the original poster wrote after explaining that they had received the chess set in a less-than-desirable state, covered in mold and with pieces missing.

To make it usable, they treated it to salvage it from the mold. Next was drilling holes in the board and the pieces and attaching them with screws to provide a unique spot to hang their keys.

Repurposing everyday household items is an excellent way to make the most out of what you have while introducing unique and functional decor elements into your space. As demonstrated by this DIY enthusiast, getting creative not only adds character to your home but can also result in significant savings on everything from decorative pieces to storage solutions.

There are lots of ways to save money by repurposing old items, including glass jars, lids, and packaging. Some people have even found creative ways to reuse toilet paper rolls for planting seeds and entertaining their pets.

In addition to saving money, repurposing household items also helps reduce waste. The more we can recycle or reuse, the less waste is produced, which results in less garbage being sent to landfills.

Cutting down on waste not only reduces the amount of land needed to house our garbage, but it also helps to reduce the amount of harmful pollution produced by landfills that is harming our health and the planet.

Commenters were impressed by this DIYer's creative skills. "I love this! What a creative idea," one commenter wrote.

Another praised the OP's excellent ideas, writing: "Brilliant imagination to think of this, well done!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.