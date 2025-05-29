Dog owner shares brilliant way to reuse toilet paper rolls for interactive feeding: 'Such a good idea'

This is a great way to save money on dog toys while reducing household waste.

Keeping your dog mentally stimulated can be challenging, especially if you have an active dog. Luckily, one dog owner shared their easy and inexpensive hack for entertaining pets.

The scoop

The TikTok account barney_thewhippy (@barney_thewhippy) is a page dedicated to sharing the daily adventures of a whippet named Barney.

In a recent video, Barney's owner shared one of their simple tricks for keeping Barney entertained. Instead of just giving Barney a handful of treats, they filled an empty toilet paper roll with some treats. They then crumbled up the two open sides to seal the treats in the cardboard roll.

In order to get the treats, Barney has to play with the toilet paper roll and figure out how to get it open. This is a simple way to recycle, and it's mentally stimulating for Barney.

How it's helping

Using toilet paper rolls as dog treat holders is a great way to save money on pet games while reducing your household's waste. Instead of purchasing treat canisters to engage your pup, get creative and use what you already have at home.

As this video shows, everyday items can become great activities to entertain your dog.

Recycling empty toilet paper rolls and decreasing your overall waste helps keep unnecessary items out of landfills. The more you reuse, the less you have to buy, saving money down the line while decreasing the energy demand for making new items.

Another way you can reduce waste and extend the life of unwanted products is by donating items to organizations, such as Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited to discover the hack and eager to try out the treat game with their own dogs.

"Such a good idea," wrote one user.

"I'd try this with Koda but worried he will eat the toilet roll too," joked another TikToker.

"Clever idea," added one user.

