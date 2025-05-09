  • Home Home

Gardener grows concerned after attempting to reuse old toilet paper rolls for seedlings: 'It's [a] good sign'

"It's good to see it in your soil."

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

Using toilet paper rolls as seed starters is a great way to save money and recycle. However, some first-time gardeners may be surprised to notice their seed starters cultivating fungi as well. 

The scoop

The next time you have empty toilet paper rolls, think twice before throwing them away. They serve as great individual seed starters. Simply fill each roll with soil and add your seeds, watering when needed. 

When your seeds start to sprout, you may notice some other things growing in your soil as well. One gardener reached out to Reddit for advice after noticing mold and fungi growth in their toilet paper seed starters. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

"To those who advise growing seedlings in toilet roll tubes - are you meant to cultivate mould and fungi too?!" asked the original poster.

Experienced gardeners reassured the OP, emphasizing that there was nothing to worry about. In fact, fungal growth is a sign of a healthy soil microbiome, according to Fine Gardening. By breaking down organic matter, fungi help increase water and nutrient uptake. 

How it's helping

Using old toilet paper rolls as seed starters can save you money in the early stages of gardening. Plus, it's an easy way to recycle and minimize household waste. 

Repurposing helps extend the life of items that otherwise would end up in landfills. Simple hacks such as toilet paper roll seed starters can make a big impact by decreasing your home's pollution.

You can also minimize waste and extend the life of products by donating old clothes to organizations such as Trashie and GotSneakers

What everyone's saying

Redditors and fellow gardeners reassured the OP that what they saw was an indication of healthy soil.

"I'm always happy if my plants have mushrooms on them since it's [a] good sign," responded one user.

"I'm pretty sure fungi help break down organic matter, it's good to see it in your soil," added another.

