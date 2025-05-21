Woman shares 'genius' way to reuse empty food containers: 'Good to know'

Got Mason jars with no lids? No problem!

TikToker Tara (@mrs.buck32) discovered that you can use lids from some standard peanut butter jars instead. Her video shows that the lid fits and that it doesn't seem to fall off, leak, or have other problems. She captioned it, "This is GENIUS!!" Then she notes that putting fresh fruit in jars will keep it fresh a lot longer, too.

The scoop

All you need is a standard peanut butter jar and a standard-mouth Mason jar. You can unscrew the lid from the peanut butter and put it directly on the Mason jar if you want to, though it's probably best to wash it first.

This is a great way to make sure you always have lids for your jars. Whether you lose the lids they came with, break them, or just have more jars than lids for some reason, it allows you to continue using the jars and reuse the lids. Save all of them so that you're never without a lid for your Mason jars.

How it's helping

This is a great way to save money on buying new Mason jars. Since they aren't always terribly useful without lids, it makes sense that you would buy more if you have a bunch of jars without lids. It also allows you to get more bang for your buck when you buy peanut butter, since you'll get a lot more use out of that lid than just for that one container.

If this doesn't work for you or you don't use Mason jars, remember to recycle your old peanut butter (and other) containers instead. The Environmental Protection Agency reminds us that recycling is good for the land, the water, the economy, and more, all because it keeps trash out of landfills and gives new life to old products. It also reminds us that reusing things saves money, both directly from our pockets and for the world overall.

What everyone's saying

People who saw the TikTok video seemed impressed.

"Good to know!! Thanks," one said.

"I learn something new every day," another person added.

"I did not know this!! Thank you for sharing!!" someone else shared.

