Thrift shopper shocked after being told the price of iconic fashion item: 'Steal of the year'

"Walk a mile in these Louboutins."

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: iStock

A girl can dream about red-bottom shoes. Or she could waltz into a Goodwill in Houston and find the deal of the century. 

That's exactly what happened to one Redditor, who shared their stunning find on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Christian Louboutin is known for his iconic red-soled shoes, which have become a status symbol in fashion. Even Taylor Swift flaunted the designer's footwear throughout her Eras Tour. 

The brand comes at a price, ranging from $350 flip flops to $12,995 knee-high leather boots.

So imagine a thrifter's surprise when they spied a pair of trademark red-bottom heels being rolled out on a cart without a price tag. At the register, they came to a grand total of $6.99. 

One of the biggest thrills of thrifting is you never know what you're going to find. From Yeti coolers and Hunter boots to one-of-a-kind vintage furniture, there's always the possibility of striking gold.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Thrifting is a way to find what you need at a fraction of the price. A lot of the time, items have never even been used, so it's a great way to hunt for discounts and save some cash. It's also a great way to support a circular economy, which reduces waste and minimizes what ends up in our landfills. 

According to a 2022 report by the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills are the third-largest contributor of human-caused methane pollution, responsible for around 14% of the potent planet-warming gas. 

A 2024 ThredUp report found that the secondhand apparel market is growing three times faster than the global apparel market, so the trend is catching on, and that's a good thing — although it might make those rare finds even more rare.

The well-worn designer pumps were met with applause and speculation. A handful of people believe the shoes to be replicas.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Great price regardless!" a Redditor raved.

"Walk a mile in these Louboutins," one person commented.

"Steal of the year!" another exclaimed.

