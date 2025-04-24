Thrift shopper shocked after being told the price of iconic fashion item: 'Steal of the year'

A girl can dream about red-bottom shoes. Or she could waltz into a Goodwill in Houston and find the deal of the century.

That's exactly what happened to one Redditor, who shared their stunning find on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Christian Louboutin is known for his iconic red-soled shoes, which have become a status symbol in fashion. Even Taylor Swift flaunted the designer's footwear throughout her Eras Tour.

The brand comes at a price, ranging from $350 flip flops to $12,995 knee-high leather boots.

So imagine a thrifter's surprise when they spied a pair of trademark red-bottom heels being rolled out on a cart without a price tag. At the register, they came to a grand total of $6.99.

One of the biggest thrills of thrifting is you never know what you're going to find. From Yeti coolers and Hunter boots to one-of-a-kind vintage furniture, there's always the possibility of striking gold.

Thrifting is a way to find what you need at a fraction of the price. A lot of the time, items have never even been used, so it's a great way to hunt for discounts and save some cash. It's also a great way to support a circular economy, which reduces waste and minimizes what ends up in our landfills.

According to a 2022 report by the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills are the third-largest contributor of human-caused methane pollution, responsible for around 14% of the potent planet-warming gas.

A 2024 ThredUp report found that the secondhand apparel market is growing three times faster than the global apparel market, so the trend is catching on, and that's a good thing — although it might make those rare finds even more rare.

The well-worn designer pumps were met with applause and speculation. A handful of people believe the shoes to be replicas.

"Great price regardless!" a Redditor raved.

"Walk a mile in these Louboutins," one person commented.

"Steal of the year!" another exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.