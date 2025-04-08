Shopper elated after uncovering unbelievable items hidden in thrift store aisles: 'Those prices are epic'

Getting a good deal is one thing. Scoring two at the same time? Now that's something to celebrate.

Many are voicing their excitement over secondhand finds, especially younger consumers, who are expected to account for nearly two-thirds of secondhand market growth in the next five years. The movement responsible for giving items a new lease on life is more popular than ever before.

The idea has also been embraced by older shoppers, and one customer threw guilt out the window after scoring two YETI coolers at a local Goodwill store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posted to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, one shopper was proud to share their amazing find as they expressed how it would allow them to thoroughly bask in the joy of the outdoors.

"I love to camp but I'm getting older and lifting a full size cooler is tough. So happy to find these 2 as they are easier to lift and between the two, they will hold about the same amount of food and drinks as a full size. They were $12.99 each and with my senior discount I paid $11.65 each. Happy day," wrote the original poster.

Thrift shopping is a great alternative to fast fashion in that it enables you to extend the lifespan of garments and appliances while significantly cutting down on your expenses.

According to CouponFollow, thrift shoppers can save over $1,700 per year by opting for secondhand goods, or up to $150 a month back in your pocket. Thrift stores are proving to be a hidden gem for all types of items.

Buying secondhand also serves our planet well, as it breathes new life into clothing and keeps it out of landfills. Every small thrift purchase adds up to make a huge difference.

"I feel kind of guilty," shared the original poster about the find.

"That's an unbelievable deal! Congrats!" wrote one Reddit user.

"Those prices are epic!" commented another.

