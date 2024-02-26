Shopper excited after reading tag on sweater purchased from thrift store: ‘How does this stuff get donated?’

You never know what coveted goods might be hanging on thrift store racks.

A Reddit user has the online thrifting community buzzing after sharing an unbelievable find: a 100% cashmere cardigan with a jaw-dropping $748 price tag, scored for just $3 at their local thrift store.

In a viral post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the savvy shopper explained: “I’ve been needing a good cardigan, and this one seemed like a quality piece — it’s super soft and well made.”

The accompanying photo shows off the lush navy blue cashmere, adorned by a single visible button embroidered with the piece’s name that allowed the Redditor to look up the steep original manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This super-saver struck gold by keeping her eyes peeled for quality craftsmanship while perusing secondhand shops. As the viral post shows, you never know what coveted goods might be hanging on thrift store racks.

The benefits of buying secondhand extend far beyond scoring designer brands for discount prices. Shopping at charity shops, vintage boutiques, or even yard sales conserves precious resources and keeps our air clean: The global fashion industry used some 21 trillion gallons of water in 2015, reported Scientific American based on a 2017 report by Global Fashion Agenda. In 2016, the apparel and footwear sectors accounted for the equivalent of 8% of global carbon pollution, per a report from the environmental consultancy Quantis.

And the market is growing. According to Capital One Shopping, in 2023, the secondhand market in the United States brought in $53 billion of revenue.

So, the next time you’re looking to add to your wardrobe, consider thrifting first. You never know what hidden gems you might uncover, all while keeping hard-earned cash in your pocket and reducing waste. Hand-me-downs never go out of style when it comes to savings — both financial and environmental.

And if you’re not sure where to start, you can review our guide to secondhand shopping.

Fellow Redditors were stunned by the poster’s thrifting triumph.

“Wow!! Fabulous find, another brand for me to look for. I love it when thrift stores don’t know about brands like this,” one commenter raved.

Another wondered: “How does this stuff get donated? If I owned that it would never leave my closet!”

