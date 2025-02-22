  • Home Home

Mother sparks debate after airing body changes and wardrobe grievances online: 'What am I doing wrong?'

by Lindy Whitehouse
A capsule wardrobe is a compact closet consisting of select pieces of clothing that can be mixed and matched to create a number of outfits. Putting together such a wardrobe can help people reduce their consumption, spend less money, and can make getting dressed easier and quicker. However, knowing what to include in a capsule wardrobe can be challenging if you don't know where to start. 

One mom with this exact problem took to Reddit's r/minimalism to ask for help with their capsule wardrobe, writing, "What am I doing wrong?" The mom added that they felt that they were facing multiple challenges when assembling the wardrobe, including feeling bored or not in love with many of their clothes. 

The post sparked a debate, with several posters encouraging the mom to think about adding accessories to make their look more exciting. Another mom urged the OP to give themselves time, as they were only five months postpartum. 

"My personal 'limit' is that I have to think of three ways to wear something before it comes home," another commenter wrote

While someone else added: "Go to a large department store and use the personal shopping service. It's free and they work within your budget and will choose items that you find stylish and want to wear."

While building a capsule wardrobe can seem daunting at first, it's a fun way for people to get creative while downsizing their wardrobe and reducing the amount they spend on clothing overall, as well as clutter around the home

By investing in more sustainable and long-lasting clothing, it can also help you to create a wardrobe that results in less waste making its way to overcrowded landfills. According to Earth.org, approximately 101 million tons of textiles end up in dumps annually. 

Thrifting is one budget-friendly way to experiment with this sustainability hack — and extend the life of apparel that would otherwise go unused. You can even find vintage and rare pieces as you develop an individual style for your capsule wardrobe. 

"I would start by figuring out how you would like to be described (3-4 adjectives that can get along) and pick a complimentary aesthetic," another Redditor suggested

"Find inspo pics that you love," someone else recommended. "Then I coordinate it to what the aesthetic I'm trying to have. Do I have anything that represents that? Now I know what to wear for the vibe I want, or find out what I'm missing."

