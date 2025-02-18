Post shows ingenious hack for Bath & Body Works candle jar lids: 'I have been wondering what to do with it'

You've finished burning your scented candle, but what do you do with the lid? One Redditor has an excellent idea for repurposing it as something festive.

The scoop

"Repurposed a candle lid as an ornament," the original poster wrote in the r/bathandbodyworks subreddit. The image shows a round bronze lid with Christmas trees and reindeer around the edge. A green string hangs the ornament on the Christmas tree, and the lights make the ornament shine.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Converting the lid into an ornament is simple. All you need is a power drill to create a hole. In this case, the OP's husband used his power drill to make the hole.

"Any reason to use power tools," the OP wrote.

Then, you need a string of your desired color to loop through the ornament and hang it on the tree.

How it's helping

Christmas decorations are not cheap. According to Macaroni Kid, the average person in the U.S. planned to spend $64 on decorations alone during the 2024 holiday season. Think of how much money you could save by repurposing other materials for your ornaments. The Redditor's candle jar lid looks like a high-quality decoration.

Unfortunately, many of these reusable lids end up in landfills. Repurposing them is a great way to eliminate waste.

According to Sustainability for All, landfills can contaminate soil and groundwater as materials break down. They also cause the planet to warm because as the materials decompose, they produce toxic gases such as methane and carbon dioxide.

Christmas decorations are not the only way you can repurpose candle jar lids. One Redditor said they use their old lids as coasters. It's a great option if you don't have power tools.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were excited about this hack.

One user suggested adding something to the ornament: "It would be cute to put a photo in the center, too!"

Another user was grateful for the idea: "I love it so much that I don't want to throw it away, and I have been wondering what to do with it. This is genius!"

