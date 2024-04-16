Shopper's unbelievable thrift store find sparks debate about outerwear's authenticity: 'It's still a score, fake or not'

Regardless of the legitimacy, this thrifter saved a lot of money on a nice, warm vest.

A lucky thrifter scored big time when they found a Canada Goose vest for $5.99 at a Goodwill in southern Texas. That name brand sells an almost identical iteration of the vest online for $595.

The thrifter posted their find to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Second Canada Goose this year – Texas transplants do NOT like jackets," they captioned their post. "I know some people may fear it's a fake, but all of the traditional legit checks passed. So excited for this find!"

According to the Redditor, these checks include interior tag checking, with a focus on the first tag and the hologram sticker placement and imagery, as well as the font on the neck label and the quality of the Canada Goose badge.

But some people still questioned the legitimacy of the vest.

"Could just be the picture quality but the stitching looks sorry for an authentic one," one person commented. "Gives me fake vibes."

In response, the original poster ran the vest by the subreddit r/canadagoose and said that the forum moderators "approved it as being legit."

"Not a perfect indicator," they said of the approval, "but the validation is nice."

Regardless of the legitimacy, this thrifter saved a lot of money on a nice, warm vest. And in the thrifting world, this kind of cash-savviness is not uncommon. For example, one thrifter bought a coffee machine that retails at $1,000 for only $6.99. Another found a Coach bag, listed online at $725, on sale for just $8.

This is only one of the reasons why thrift shopping is so popular. According to BusinessDIT, about 16-18% of Americans shop at thrift stores.

Additionally, thrifting allows consumers to shop without participating in some of the harmful environmental impacts that come with overproduction. Every year, 100 billion garments are made. Of that, over 100 million tons end up in landfills, according to Earth.org.

Earth.org also notes that most items of clothing are thrown out after being worn only seven to 10 times. So not only are thrifters saving money — around $1,700 per year — but they are also extending the life of garments and delaying their trips to the landfill.

In addition to the debate in this particular thrifter's Reddit comment section, others pointed out the obvious win.

"You can't buy a fake CG for $5.99," one user said. "So it's still a score, fake or not."

