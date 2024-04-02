Shopper perplexed after discovering high-end coffee machine on shelf at local thrift store: 'Works perfectly'

A Reddit user's recent post in r/ThriftStoreHauls has coffee lovers everywhere exclaiming, "Holy brew!"

The user shared a photo of a sleek black Spinn coffee machine they scored at their local thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The kicker? This high-end device, which retails for a whopping $1,000, rang up at just $6.99. Talk about a steal.

In the post, the original poster explained that the machine "works perfectly, it just needed beans and water." They even went the extra mile to "completely disassemble the unit in order to deep clean the grinder, worm gear and centrifugal filter mechanism."

To get the machine brewing like new, they "ran some citric descaler through the lines." With a little elbow grease and know-how, this coffee aficionado transformed a castoff into a treasured pick-me-up.

This incredible find illustrates the many perks of thrifting. By choosing secondhand, savvy shoppers can save major moolah on everything from everyday essentials to high-end electronics.

You just might discover a hidden gem like a designer handbag or, in this case, a luxury coffee maker at a teeny fraction of the original price.

What's more, thrifting helps extend the life of perfectly usable items, keeping them out of landfills and reducing the environmental toll of producing new goods. It's a win-win for your wallet and the planet.

In fact, the secondhand market is booming, with online resale growing 11 times faster than traditional retail in 2022. By some estimates, buying a used item reduces its carbon footprint by 82%.

So before you shell out big bucks for something new, consider browsing your local thrift store or online resale site. Check out our guide to scoring the best deals while thrifting.

Other Redditors were abuzz with reactions to the coup.

"The fact that a coffee maker exists that costs a grand is disturbing. Happy for your find though. I think you win thriftstorehauls for the year so far," one commenter quipped.

Another said: "Congrats on the awesome find. Did you find out when you got home or did you look it up in store? Sometimes when I find good deals in store I'm so paranoid that someone is gonna yank it out of my hands or something haha."

