This unbelievable water heater could shave nearly $500 off your energy bills — here's how to use incentives to buy one

More and more people are finding that a new type of water heater can save big money on your energy bill each year.

The scoop

Heat pump technology has skyrocketed in popularity for home heating and cooling, but the same principles are also beginning to take off for hot water heaters. One of the best that The Cool Down recommends is a new smart heat pump water heater by Cala, as it's particularly good at saving you money each month.

Heat pump water heaters work by drawing heat from the ambient air in your home to get your water hot. This is far more efficient than your typical gas or electric water heaters, using less power to get your water to the temperature you want it at.

On top of that, because they don't use gas or oil to heat your water, and they are safer — there isn't even a flame involved — and result in significantly less carbon dioxide pollution than traditional water heaters do. Any pollution there is from powering the device is not happening inside your home, either.

Cala's smart water heaters go a step further than that, though. They analyze the times you use hot water most frequently and also the times when energy is the cheapest, heating water at the most cost-effective and optimized times. They're highly customizable, meaning you can use them in a variety of houses and condos.

How it's helping

Cala saves you money regardless of the kind of water heater you currently have. It will save you an average of $244 a year over a natural gas heater, almost $500 a year over electric resistance heaters, and over $600 a year compared to oil or gas-powered ones — with the company projecting lifetime savings of nearly $7,000 over the latter two.

Just installing a Cala water heater to replace a gas one can save you an estimated $1,630, courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act and state and local rebates, according to the company. However, you may need to act fast if you want to ensure you can get those benefits designed to promote energy-efficient appliances.

President Donald Trump has stated he wants to get rid of further funding toward the Inflation Reduction Act, but doing so would require an act of Congress. It's possible that could happen, so it may be smart to get your savings now while you still can.

What people are saying

Michael Rigney, CEO of Cala, told The Cool Down that Cala's unique technology helps make sure you're getting hot water when you need it.

"A Cala heat pump water heater should be like the most amazing maid of honor or best man at a wedding," Rigney said. When something goes wrong, they "take care of problems without bothering anybody."

