Homeowners in this area can collect $3,150 to upgrade their inefficient water heaters — check to see if you qualify

by Simon Sage
It's great to see more incentives available for heat pump water heaters.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you're in Illinois, there's a deal from Ameren Illinois to check out. The utility is offering up to $1,150 in rebates toward upgrading inefficient water heaters across the state. Stacking with the federal rebate of up to $2,000 can give you as much as $3,150 toward a brand-new heat pump water heater

Energy Star estimates that heat pump water heaters use 70% less energy than traditional heaters

This is because integrated heat pumps are very efficient at pulling heat from the surrounding air and transferring it into the water tank. This can keep its temperature fairly warm at all times without using a lot of power. Resistance electric heating can then kick in to make the water good and hot just when you need it. It takes a lot more power for pure electricity to get water hot when the water's starting temperature is colder. 

Gas and propane are certainly quick to heat, but electricity is cheap and getting cheaper. Besides, there are loads of home air quality issues from using gas and propane. By switching to a heat pump water heater, you're also preventing significant home energy pollution

It's great to see more incentives available for heat pump water heaters since the up-front cost is often the biggest barrier to making the switch. Inflation Reduction Act incentives are still available, provided an act of Congress doesn't remove funding. It's best to apply to both the federal funding and the Ameren Illinois incentives as soon as possible while they're still available. 

There are lots of Energy Star-certified water heaters that qualify for the Ameren Illinois rebate — one option is from Cala

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Cala's heat pump water heater is extra-smart and able to be customized to a homeowner's needs. The end result? A huge drop in monthly energy bills and environmental footprint, and a big increase in home comfort and convenience. If you're ever stuck waiting for the water to heat up in the shower, you'll immediately appreciate how quickly they work. 

