Reddit user shows how they found a vintage silk Burberry jacket on sale for just $20: ‘Score of the year’

A Reddit user has claimed they found the “score of the year” at a local thrift store. Their post shows off a silk Burberry jacket, in a medium brown color, which the user bought for just $20.

The now-popular Reddit thread has drawn lots of attention from other frequent thrift shoppers who were just as excited about this amazing find.

Thrift shopping has become increasingly popular over the last few years with 82% of Americans buying or selling pre-owned products, mostly dominated by the clothing industry.

Just like this Reddit user, many shoppers head to social media to share their finds. In recent months, one scored a deal by getting a pair of All-Clad D5 pans that retail for up to $250 each, for only $11, while another sparked jealousy online by nabbing a gorgeous green velvet futon for free.

According to a report by CouponFollow, thrift store shoppers save nearly $150 a month on average, which works out to around $1,760 a year.

However, the benefits don’t stop at cost-saving. Thrift shoppers are often motivated by the thrill of bargain hunting as well as the eco-friendly element that comes along with buying second-hand items.

The rise of fast fashion — cheap, trendy clothing that can be mass-produced quickly and unethically — has significantly contributed to the industry’s environmental impact.

The fashion industry accounts for 10% of the world’s total carbon pollution through its consumption of energy, manufacturing waste, and the release of polluting gases when clothes are shipped.

Furthermore, when you shop at thrift stores, you support local businesses while getting to sift through lots of exciting finds.

Commenters on the Reddit post congratulated the user on this Burberry discovery.

One writes, “What a find, congrats! Thrift stores in my area would sell this for at least $150.”

The original poster responds that their find was the product of being in the right place at the right time.

