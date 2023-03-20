Shopper discovers ‘incredible’ piece of Art Deco furniture on sale at an outrageous discount: ‘I am in love’

A search for similar pieces on eBay shows listings ranging anywhere from $500 to $2,500.

People are constantly posting their great thrift store finds on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit — and making everybody jealous in the process — but there are also some incredible deals to be found on Facebook Marketplace, as one recent post shows.

“Nearly 80 years old, [just] needed some fresh glue and cleaning,” the lucky purchaser of this beautiful vintage art deco buffet table writes.

Although the poster did not mention how much they paid for this item, a search for similar pieces on eBay shows listings ranging anywhere from $500 to $2,500 — so we’re guessing that they got a pretty great deal.

Searching out great deals on secondhand furniture at your local thrift store or Facebook Marketplace is an excellent way to decorate your home with unique, high-end items for cheap.

Not only that, but it’s also a great way to help the environment. The fast-furniture industry, similar to fast fashion, uses up an incredibly wasteful amount of raw material — billions of trees per year — to create pieces that aren’t even designed to last.

Vintage pieces, on the other hand, do last. For evidence, look no further than the buffet table in question here, which is 80 years old and still going strong.

In addition, buying second hand reduces the environmentally harmful plastic from packaging.

And it saves pieces from ending up sitting in our already overcrowded landfills.

Other great secondhand furniture finds we’ve seen recently include a set of gorgeous rattan bar stools for $6 apiece and a “dream couch” worth designing an entire house around.

The commenters on the thread about the vintage buffet table were both impressed and envious.

“What a great piece. This would match my woodwork so well, and I am in love,” writes one commenter.

“That’s incredible, especially the design on the glass,” writes another.

