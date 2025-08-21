Passerby thrilled after finding unique items left out for free on curb: 'I'm obsessed'

"It was heavy, but totally worth it!"

As the saying goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure. And in this case, that was two furniture pieces with an original design and a vintage look.

"Snagged these roadside gems today and I'm obsessed. They definitely need a good deep clean, but I couldn't be more excited," one Redditor shares with the members of r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"It was heavy, but totally worth it!" they added.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting is an art. It is about spending hours looking for unexpected gems in unexpected places. Luckily, the market for used products has grown over recent years, and thrifting fans are now given plenty of opportunities to find furniture, clothing, or appliances in garage sales, antiques, flea markets, and pawn shops.

In short, there are plenty of opportunities to give all sorts of items, from everyday necessities to valuable gems, a second chance at great discounts for someone or even make a profit from those that usually retail for substantial prices.

According to ThredUp, which operates an online resale platform for secondhand clothes and accessories, online resale could reach $40 billion by 2029.

But this new business is not just about saving or making money. Buying secondhand is a way to curtail your environmental footprint, as producing a single cotton T-shirt requires 2,700 liters (713 gallons) of water, which, per WWF, is enough to sustain one person for 900 days.

Many items that are not reused also risk ending up in landfills, where they will release harmful greenhouse gases like methane and toxic substances into the soil and groundwater as they decompose.

On the thread, Redditors are just as "obsessed" by the findings as the original poster.

"Strikingly unique finds! Especially the Chinese piece, which looks like really high quality," one commented.

"I'm all about that other thing," another replied. "Never seen an Eastlake-style shelf before."

