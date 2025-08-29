Dumpster divers find valuable items after checking trash cans near college campus: 'One man's trash is another man's treasure'

Dumpster diving can be a great way to save money and prevent items from ending up in landfills.

Finding a good deal is always fun, but getting something you need for free is even better.

TikToker Emma (@emmaaberin) posted a video about a vacuum cleaner that she and her significant other found for free.

They simply went dumpster diving when students were moving out after the end of the school year at Florida State University. In one of the dumpsters, they found a working vacuum cleaner that someone had thrown out, likely because they didn't know what else to do with it.

Their caption said it all: "One man's trash is another man's treasure."

Dumpster diving can be a great way to save money and prevent items from ending up in landfills, which, as noted by National Geographic, can leak toxins into the surrounding soil and water.

If you're interested in dumpster diving, though, expert Robin Greenfield says you need to be safe. Don't just jump into a dumpster, because it can have sharp objects like knives or needles in it. Wear protective clothing and gloves, and probe carefully before venturing further.

If the dumpster belongs to a business, you may need their permission before you dive in, too. You should also ensure it's legal in the area where you plan to do it.

If you're brave enough to jump in, you might find the next vacuum or vintage Pyrex, just thrown away.

Another way to reduce waste and save items from landfills is by thrifting. It still allows you access to products other people might have thrown away, allowing you to get them for a discount.

Commenters agreed that dumpster diving, especially when college students are leaving town for the summer, can yield some exciting finds.

"I went to a private school for a year. The amount of UNBROKEN TVs and fully working small appliances that were just casually left at the dumpster baffled me," one person said.

"I haven't actually climbed in the dumpsters, but I did get a brand new $200 air fryer and TV next to the dumpsters," someone else added.

