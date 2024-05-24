Shopper shares excitement after finding high-end coffeemaker at thrift store: 'I couldn't believe it'

A thrifter was blown away to discover an almost brand-new high-end coffee machine at their local Goodwill.

The Breville Barista Touch showed no signs of wear and tear and came with all the accessories. Priced at only $30, the savvy shopper couldn't believe their lucky find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were also stunned to see the luxury espresso machine on sale for such an insane discount.

"That machine is CLEAN. Awesome score," one user wrote. "One of my best buds has the same one and it makes a good coffee."

"Thank you! Yeah, I couldn't believe it," the Redditor who shared the post responded.

New Breville Barista Touches retail for $1,499, and even used versions of the machine typically sell for a couple of hundred dollars.

Thrifting is a great way to save money on everyday necessities. Oftentimes, when you shop secondhand, you stumble upon a valuable item for only a fraction of its original retail price.

By replacing just half of your items with secondhand goods, you can save up to $75 each year.

Thrifting not only supports your wallet but also helps the environment. By purchasing items secondhand, you keep products out of landfills. Each year, the United States generates 139.6 million tons of waste that ends up rotting in landfills, polluting the environment and releasing harmful planet-warming gases.

By thrift shopping, you reduce the amount of waste in landfills while also decreasing the demand for new items. Thankfully for the planet, the thrift market is projected to grow and surpass the retail market. In fact, the secondhand clothing industry is growing at a rate 15 times faster than that of the traditional apparel market.

Redditors continued to express their amazement at the incredible find.

"Omg!! I've been looking for something like this," one user wrote. "You are so lucky! Great find and enjoy it!"

"Fantastic buy!" another Redditor commented.

